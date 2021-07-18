Betty J. Newell
Betty Jane Newell, 96, of Lake Placid, Florida went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, July 12, 2021 at her residence. Betty was born on Jan. 12, 1925 in Tiltonsville, Ohio, the daughter of Delpia L. (Higgs) and Henry O. Means.
She was a graduate of the Warren Consolidated High School class of 1943 in Tiltonsville, Ohio. After graduating high school, Betty enrolled into the nurse cadet program at the Martins Ferry Hospital nursing program in Martins Ferry, Ohio, where she received her registered nursing diploma.
Betty met Joseph Rabe in high school and on June 4, 1946 they were married. They were married for 25 years and had seven children. She then met and married James Newell on Feb. 14, 1985.
Betty worked for many years as a registered nurse for the State of Ohio, retiring in 1990. She was a member of Chapter 1184 AFSCME union in Ohio. Betty was also a member of the Church of the Nazarene, Lake Placid. She enjoyed painting, landscaping and gardening around her house and canning vegetables from the garden. She loved to be with family and friends whenever they could get together.
Betty is survived by her loving children, three daughters, four sons, several grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
