Betty J. Snyder
Betty Jean Snyder, age 79, passed away on Aug. 26, 2022 in Lake Placid, Florida. She was born March 18, 1943 in Adrian, Michigan to the late Irving and Elsie (Hebb) Brown. She had been a resident since 1991 coming from Adrian, Michigan and was a member of The Ministry Center.
Betty is survived by her companion, Mike Bennis; son, John G. French of Adrian, Michigan; brother, Roy Brown of Arkansas, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 at The Ministry Center at 10 a.m.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.