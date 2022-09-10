Betty J. Weeks
Betty Jean Weeks, age 90, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 in Sebring, Florida. She was born on Feb. 21, 1932 in Mount Vernon, Kentucky, the daughter of Lewis Raymond and Dovie (Stokes) McLemore.
Betty was a homemaker who enjoyed long walks, going to church and she loved to fish. She attended the House of Worship Church, and has been a resident of Sebring for more than 40 years.
She is survived by her loving children, Teresa Re Mesa Verde of California, Stan Diehl of Missouri, John Diehl and Tom Diehl, both of Sebring, Florida; step-son, Bill Weeks of Sarasota, Florida; step-daughter, Carolyn Weeks Honeycut of Spavinaw, Oklahoma; and sister, Wilma Campbell of South Carolina. Surviving are also 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Larry Diehl.
On Monday, Sept. 12, visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring with a graveside service to be held at 1:30 pm at Bougainvillea Cemetery, 591 U.S. 27 N., Avon Park, FL 33825. The service at the cemetery will also be streamed live on our Facebook page.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.