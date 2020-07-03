Betty Jo W. Camp
Betty Jo Wells Camp, 91, of Avon Park, Florida, went to be with the Lord, passing away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Sunday, June 28, 2020.
She was born on Feb. 2, 1929, in Avon Park, Florida, to Zelma A. (Lohr) and Joseph Lawler Wells who were early pioneers to the area having settled here in 1923. Her father founded Wells Motor Company in 1931, in Avon Park, Florida. Betty was a lifelong resident of Avon Park, where she was a member and attended First Baptist Church. Graduating from Avon Park High School in 1946, she played clarinet in the high school band, was a majorette for three years, and drum majorette from 1945-1946.
She lettered in basketball and was an officer in various clubs and organizations while attending high school. She attended Stetson University where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. In 1991, after 25 years in customer service, she retired from Florida Power Corporation. Betty was an outstanding cook, talented at growing orchids, loved a good movie, reading and watching sports. During her lifetime she was a member of the Avon Park Historical Society, the Junior Women’s Club and the Hibiscus Garden Club of Avon Park, where she held various offices.
Betty was a wonderful mother to her two daughters, Laura Dennery (John) of Jackson, Mississippi and Lynn Cloud (Darrell) of Sebring, Florida. Betty was blessed with five grandchildren, Nicole Dennery Brien (Patrick) of Alpharetta, Georgia, Christopher Darryn Cloud (Mia) of Largo, Florida, Christina Dennery Hester (Len) of Germantown, Tennessee and Nicholas John Dennery, II (LeeAnn) of Nashville, Tennessee; and nine great-grandchildren, Ava Rose Cloud, Meredith Leigh Hester, Camp Joseph Brien, Arianna Rose Cloud, Clara Christina Brien, Joseph Len Hester, Jr., Christopher Caleb Cloud, John Nicholas Dennery, II and Ellen Louise Dennery.
She was also survived by two nieces, Patricia Locke Knight (Steven) of Charlotte, North Carolina and Melissa Locke Lund (Alan) of Seneca, South Carolina. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 59 years, Benjamin Franklin “Frank” Camp, Jr.; her sister and brother-in-law, Marjorie J. (Wells) and Charles O. Locke; and her infant granddaughter, Jennifer Jo Cloud.
We are grateful for the support, compassion and dedication she received from many wonderful caregivers and Vitas Healthcare.
Service will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020. The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Friday, prior to the service starting at 11 a.m. at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Avon Park, Florida. Private interment will be held at Hart Cemetery in Lemon Grove.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association and the American Cancer Society.