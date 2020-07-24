Betty L. Coffey
Betty Lou Coffey, born Dec. 28,1938, passed June 6,2020.
Born in Indianapolis, Indiana she moved to Florida with family in 1979.
She is survived by three daughters, Sherrii Bunnell from Martinsville, Indiana, Cindy Kelly from New York and Jodi Wedden from Sebring; four grandchildren, Kalen Molesworth, Austin Molesworth, Corey Bunnell and Jacob Rice; and great-grandchildren, Bailey Molesworth, Cassie Molesworth and Brantley Molesworth.
She was cremated at Dowden Funeral Home. She was a wonderful mother and friend. She will be missed.