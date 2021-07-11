Betty L. Hughey
Betty Linnea Hughey, 84, passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Avon Park, Florida. She was born on Sept. 1, 1936, in Muskegon, Michigan to the late Stanley O. Englund and Bessie B. (Bates) Englund. She worked in the employment office for the State of Michigan, was of Baptist faith, and has been a resident of Sebring since 1996, coming from Muskegon, Michigan. Betty enjoyed knitting, crocket and golfing.
She is survived by her loving husband, Arthur; children, Marvin Hughey, Randy Hughey and Marsha Jablonski; brother, Stanley Englund; and sister, Nancy Postma. Surviving are also seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents.
