Betty L. Jackson
Betty L. Jackson, 86, of Avon Park, Florida passed away Sept. 10, 2021 at Vitas Hospice in Lake Wales, Florida. A native of Madison County, Florida, she moved to the area in the late 1930s.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James R. and Sara Douglas; her husbands, William R. Norris and Edward J. Jackson; her sister, Marie Barber (husband Whitey); brother, James M. Douglas (wife Elnora); sons, Jimmy, Ray, Rickie and Ronnie Jackson.
She is survived by her son Ricky Norris, wife Debbie; nieces, Tina Barber and Jackie Murphy and husband Bart and son Tyler; nephews, Malcolm Douglas and Tim Barber; grandchildren, Kaylee Norris, Christin Norris and sons Landon and Brody; Trey Norris and wife Cassie and son Cash; Camon Bennett and wife Susan and children Mikayla and Mason; CreRoe (Nam), Alicia Jackson, Ronnie Jackson, Jr., Jimmy Ray Jackson and Crystal Humphrey and husband Jerry; and multiple great grandchildren.
Graveside interment will be Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Bougainvillea Cemetery.