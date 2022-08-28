Betty M. Owens
Betty M. Owens, age 92, of Avon Park, Florida passed away peacefully in her home Sunday morning, Aug. 14, 2022. She was born Sept. 25, 1929 in Sayre, Pennsylvania to Kathryn Van Der Poole. Betty moved to Florida from Waverly, New York, and has been a long-time resident of Highlands County for many years.
Bad Betty, as she is fondly remembered, was a spunky, quick-witted lady that was known for her sense of humor as evidenced by the many signs or quotes that hung on the walls of her home, which earned quite a few giggles from visitors.
Betty had a love for Teddy bears that she referred to as My Pride and proudly displayed throughout her home. She enjoyed cooking, baking and thrift stores. She was gifted at taking old, beat-up furniture and restoring it to its former glory. Making old things new again, she would say proudly while giving a grand tour of their beautiful home to any visitor that may stop by. Sandhill cranes were another source of pride for Betty. She won them over with seeds and ice-cubed water and they would visit every morning and evening giving a little peck on the back door letting her know she was their favorite human.
Betty was able to spend her last days in her Avon Park home at the request of her husband, William “Bill” Owens, who provided top-notch care from private caregivers, and later Vitas Hospice Healthcare. She was given love and dignity by all who cared for her, and she will be greatly missed.
She is preceded in death by her eldest son, Larry John Morgan. She is survived by her husband, Bill Owens, and son, Scott Morgan (Kelly).
A memorial service was held Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Avon Park, Florida.
