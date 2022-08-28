Betty M. Owens

Betty M. Owens, age 92, of Avon Park, Florida passed away peacefully in her home Sunday morning, Aug. 14, 2022. She was born Sept. 25, 1929 in Sayre, Pennsylvania to Kathryn Van Der Poole. Betty moved to Florida from Waverly, New York, and has been a long-time resident of Highlands County for many years.

