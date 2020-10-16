Betty Mansfield
Betty Mansfield, 78, of Sebring, Florida passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, with her family by her side.
She was born in Berea, Ohio moving to Sebring in 1959 from Ohio. Betty managed the Sebring Firemen Flea Market and worked at the county fairgrounds for 26 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Elizabeth Norris, and a brother, Jimmy. She is survived by her daughter, Peggy Weed; brother, Wayne Norris, and a sister, Sandy Lopez, all of Sebring; two grandsons, Noah and Tanner (Katheryne) Weed; great-grandchildren, Pasynn, Madisynn, Amberle and Hali; and several nieces and nephews including Jonathan Norris, Jeffery Norris and Kim Resendiz.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Morris Funeral Chapel. Those wishing may express condolences at morrisfuneralchapel.com.