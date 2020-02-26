Betty Phillips
Betty Phillips, longtime resident of Sebring, educator, mentor to young people and world traveler, passed away on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 in Daphne, Alabama.
Born Sept. 11, 1929 in Montgomery, Alabama and raised in McKenzie, Alabama by loving parents Jewel and George Phillips. At 16, Betty left home to attend school at Alabama College, now the University of Montevallo, graduating in 1950.
Betty taught in far flung places such as Japan, Libya and England for the U.S. Air Force Dependent Schools. She also taught in Georgia, Alabama and, for 30 years, in Highlands County, Florida schools, retiring in 1992.
She is survived by her brother, Jim Phillips of Daphne, Alabama; a niece and nephew. She also filled in as an unofficial “grandmother” to Ellen Hart and Amy Hart Havlock.
The University of Montevallo has always been very dear to Betty’s heart and soul. To continue Betty’s quest to provide educational opportunities for all young people, memorial gifts may be made to Class of 1950 Scholarship Fund, University of Montevallo, Office of University Advancement and Alumni Affairs at UM Station 6215, Montevallo, AL 35115.