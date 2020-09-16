Betty S. Rupp
Betty Staver Rupp passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.
The widow of Richard E. Rupp, Betty was born in Carlisle, Pennsylvania on Nov. 7, 1925, to Bruce and Helen Staver.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, and son, Richard E. Rupp, II. She is survived by daughters, Patricia Kegris (Dennis) of Ephrata, Pennsylvania and Cathleen Rupp of Huntsville, Alabama; and son, Christopher Rupp of Avon Park; three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
A family viewing was held at Sun City Center Funeral Home followed by a graveside service at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida with Pastor Peter Stiller officiating.