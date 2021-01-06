Bettye R. Taylor
Bettye Robinson Taylor, 89, of Sebring, Florida, went to be with our Lord and Savior peacefully on Monday, Dec. 28, 2021, at her home.
She was born in Tampa on Jan. 30, 1931, and was proud to be a native Floridian. She graduated from the University of Tampa and earned her master’s degree from the University of Florida. She spent over 30 years as a musical educator in Hillsborough County, and music was her life’s passion. After retiring, she continued privately educating many piano pupils. She was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church of Sebring. She also enjoyed gardening and researching Florida’s history.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Michelle Ehrich; her father, Grady Robinson Sr.; her mother, Florence Robinson; and her brother, Grady Robinson Jr., all of the Tampa area. She is survived by her daughter, Melissa (Bill) Dixon of Sebring, Florida; her grandchildren, Jennifer (Theron) Moodie of Riverview, Florida, Jason Smith of Hampton, Virginia, Taylor (Kristen) Kennedy of Sebring, Florida, Haley Dixon of Portland, Oregon and Madison Dixon of Sebring, Florida; and her great-grandson, Giovanni Moodie; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will host a visitation from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, with a funeral service at noon at Blount & Curry at Garden of Memories, 4207 E. Lake Ave. in Tampa, Florida.