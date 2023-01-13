Beverly ‘Gail’ Harris

Beverly “Gail” Harris, 75, passed away peacefully on Dec. 30, 2022, in Avon Park, Florida. She was born on March 26, 1947, in Avon Park, Florida to Mildred Bruce and Olin Charles “Cherry” Harris, owners of Harris Dry Cleaning. She was baptized and attended First Baptist Church of Avon Park.

Recommended for you