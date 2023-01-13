Beverly ‘Gail’ Harris
Beverly “Gail” Harris, 75, passed away peacefully on Dec. 30, 2022, in Avon Park, Florida. She was born on March 26, 1947, in Avon Park, Florida to Mildred Bruce and Olin Charles “Cherry” Harris, owners of Harris Dry Cleaning. She was baptized and attended First Baptist Church of Avon Park.
Gail graduated from Kay Whitcomb’s kindergarten class in 1953 and was a member of the Girl Scouts. Throughout childhood, she enjoyed her Collie dog “Rex,” her cats, and her horse “Beauty.” When the family moved to Alabama in 1961, Gail attended high school in Piedmont, Alabama where she was a member of the chorus and the National Honor Society. Upon graduation, she attended Jacksonville State College and Gadsden State College in Alabama before beginning her career in accounting in Atlanta.
In 1979, Gail moved back to Avon Park, Florida and was a full bookkeeper for a CPA. In 2017, she retired after 26 years of bookkeeping for a large dairy farm in Hardee County. Gail’s hobbies were her beloved cats, coin collecting, playing darts, target shooting and genealogy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mildred and Olin Harris, and her sister, Gloria Wooten. Gail is survived by her nieces, Pam Irvin and Tess Allin.
A special thanks to the wonderful staff of Royal Care and Good Shepherd Hospice. The kindness and compassion they provided was truly appreciated.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Sweetwater Rescue and Rehab Sanctuary in Williston, Florida, where Gail surrendered her feline family when her health declined in the spring of 2022.
Graveside service will take place at 1 p.m. today, Jan. 13, 2023, at Bougainvillea Cemetery in Avon Park, Florida. There will be a fellowship afterwards at The Hotel Jacaranda.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com