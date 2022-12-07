Beverly J. Hardy
Beverly Joy Hardy, age 75, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Sebring, Florida. She was born on March 7, 1947 in Sebring, Florida, the daughter of Edwin and Sarah (Hendrix) DeLoach.
Joy was a business owner of both Accutell Answering Service and Joy’s Beauty Shop, was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, and was a lifelong resident of Sebring. She loved her grandchildren and was very devoted to her family.
Joy is survived by her husband, Pilar Zamora “Papa Par”; son, James “Jimmy” Hasler (Stacey); daughter, Deana Fannin (Billy), and brother, David DeLoach. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Austin Eastman (Cindy), Sydney Hasler, Jessica Hasler, Bailey Fannin and Braedy Fannin, and two great-grandchildren, Ariana Trujillo and Seth Eastman.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 at Pinecrest Cemetery with Rev. Jim Baker officiating.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.