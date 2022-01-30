Beverly J. Hoyt
Beverly Joan Hoyt passed away on Dec. 18 2021 in Parker, Colorado at the age of 91.
Beverly was born in Detroit, Michigan on Sept. 24, 1930, the daughter of Charles Wilson and Alexandria Mowatt. Her mother was born in Edinburgh, Scotland.
She worked in the payroll department of American Motors in Detroit. She moved with her husband, Clyde Russell Hoyt, to Miami, Florida in 1957 and lived there for 30 years. She also lived in Dunedin, Florida; Mentone, Alabama and Sebring, Florida. She was president of the Garden Club in Mentone. She loved to sew, crochet and knit, and had a small craft store named “Beve Jo’s” in Sebring. She was a big fan of the Alabama country band, whom she called neighbors in Mentone.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clyde R. Hoyt; and her daughter, Sandra Kay. She is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Geller and Mary Pearce; and her son, Douglas Hoyt; and stepson, Russell Hoyt. Also surviving are many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.