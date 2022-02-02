Beverly J. Taylor
Beverly J. Taylor, 63, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at her home in Sebring, Florida, on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. She was born May 19, 1958, in Avon Park, Florida to Herbert E. and Beulah Taylor Brummell.
Beverly was a lifetime resident of Highlands County and spent most of her adult life working in childcare.
She is survived by her daughters, Tera L. Dent (Jason) of Lake Wales, Brittany J. Tucker (Luke) of Sebring and Savannah L. Barnett (Addison) of Fort Meade. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Zachary, Brady, Braxton, Tenley and Bryson; and her sister, Becky Frazier (Roger) of Sebring.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Dowden Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Ryan Myhre officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time. Burial will follow in Pinecrest Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dowden Funeral Home, 2605 Bayview Street, Sebring, FL 33870; 863-385-1546.