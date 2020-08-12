Beverly J. White
Beverly Jane White, a long-time citizen of Sebring, Florida, passed away on July 30, 2020.
She previously lived in North Hampton, Massachusetts. She was born on April 16, 1932, to George A. Lannaville and Madeline E. Bean. Beverly lived a productive life. She loved cooking, gardening, traveling and entertaining. She was an avid reader and loved life and learning. After graduating from college, she pursued a lifetime career in accounting.
She is survived by her brother, Carl Lannaville of North Hatfield, Massachusetts; sister, Donna Russo Stone of Berkley Springs, West Virginia; daughter, Linda Grochowski of Longwood, Florida and nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Grace Brown.
