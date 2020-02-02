Beverly L. Caswell
Beverly Lou (Bev) Caswell, nee Hatch, 82, of Sebring, Florida, passed away peacefully on Jan. 25, 2020 at her son’s home in Chicago, Illinois. She was surrounded by her cherished family and friends; she wouldn’t have it any other way.
Bev was born to the late Harry Houston Tucker and Katherine Mary, nee Fay, June 8, 1937 in Huntertown, Indiana. Bev and her brother, John Hatch, moved to Park Rapids, Minnesota in 1944, and was raised by Theron and Lucille Hatch nee Tucker. She married Donald Caswell on Feb. 16, 1957.
She is survived by her four children, Dale (Susan), Daniel (Mitra), Sheila and Dane (Gary); four grandchildren, Chelsea (Jonathan) Duffy, Samuel, Cole and Kyla Caswell; and two great-grandchildren, Nolan and Theron Duffy.
Bev graduated from Park Rapids High School in 1955 and later attended the University of Minnesota – Duluth. While attending college, she met her husband-to-be Don, where he was stationed at Duluth Air Force Base. They declared it love at first sight (it may have been the brownie), soon married and always joked saying she graduated with her MRS degree.
The family moved six times to five different states in less than 20 years. Bev shared her sharp wit, zest for life and dynamic personality from the east coast to the Midwest. Known as “Momma Cas” to many and Bev to all, she was an avid bowler, bridge player and enjoyed being involved in her children’s lives. She knew every song and was not afraid to sing it loudly and not necessarily in key.
After a busy life raising a family and supporting her husband’s career, they retired to her “On Golden Pond” home on Potato Lake in Park Rapids, Minnesota. They wintered down south, eventually making Florida their permanent residence.
During her retirement years, Bev enjoyed life her way. She loved to read and dote on her beloved dog, Sherman. She got heated watching politics (one party anyway) and football, only calming down to watch Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. She was active with the Red Hats and was a long-time member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary in Fargo, North Dakota.
A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the Park Rapids American Legion. Time to be announced later.