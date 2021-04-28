Beverly M. Butler
Beverly Mae Butler of Sebring, Florida died April 19, 2021. She was born May 27, 1930, in Ferndale, Michigan, to Clarence and Pearl Hare. She moved to Sebring in 1991 from Miami, Florida, where she lived for 36 years. She was devoted to her church and family.
She is survived by her two daughters, Deborah Butler and Susan (Randy) Drescher; five grandchildren, Kimberly (Henry) Lischner, Jennifer (Jason) Willett, Jonathan (Taylor) Drescher, Valerie (Stephen) Patrick and Nicholas (Mary Katherine) Drescher. Also surviving are a nephew, Jimmy (Diana) Keegan; 13 great-grandchildren, William, Kaitlyn and Robert Lischner, Brady and Jacoby Willett, Benjamin and Beau Drescher, Keeley, Kenna, Mikayla and Mackenzie Patrick and Amelia and Avery Drescher; half-brother and sister, Wayne Burgess and Sharon Williams.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her memory to St. John United Methodist Church. Services to be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at St. John United Methodist Church, 33631 Grand Prix Drive, Sebring, FL 33872. The service will also be on the church website (stjohnsebring.org) on Facebook Live.
Arrangements under the direction of National Cremation & Burial Society, 814 Northlake Blvd., North Palm Beach, FL 33408.