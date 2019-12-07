Beverly Peacock
Beverly Peacock, 87, of Lake Placid, Florida peacefully passed away surrounded by the love of her family on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.
Born in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, she was a devoted wife, mother and nana, as well as a kind and loving friend to many. Always taking the time to stop, smile and chat with others, she knew the power of connection and her care and genuine love of people was always felt by everyone she met.
She is survived (and greatly missed) by William, her husband of 27 years; her daughters, Brenda Weissing (Todd) of Palm City, Florida and Pam Verlander (Paul) of Longwood, Florida; her son, Christian Steele (Che) of Incline Valley, Nevada; as well as 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Scott Seawinds Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid, Florida. A reception will follow.
For those that desire, the family is suggesting any memorial contributions to be made to Community Church of God, 735 S. Sun N Lakes Blvd., Lake Placid, FL 33852. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, 863-465-4134.