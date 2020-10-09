Bill Cassels
Bill Cassels, 65, passed away on Oct. 1, 2020, in Sebring, Florida.
He was the son of the late Amos and Ella Mae (Joiner) Cassels. He was born on June 5, 1955, in Sebring, Florida. He had been a lifelong resident. Bill worked as a roofer in the construction industry.
He is survived by his daughter, Kristen Arendell, and brother, Henry (Hazel) Cassels. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Pete Cassels.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Pinecrest Cemetery in Sebring, Florida.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.