Bill G. Smith

Dr. Bill Gene Smith
Dr. Bill Gene Smith was born in Bradshaw, Kentucky on Aug. 21, 1939. He died on Feb. 15, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy Morgan Smith; two children, Shari Smith Bowers and Kevin Barkley Smith; and two grandchildren, Sierra Smith and Bryce Gene Smith. Also survived by his brother, Kenneth James Smith.
Bill was a graduate of Oneida Baptist Institute in Kentucky, received a BS from Georgetown College, a Masters from University of Missouri and Doctorate from Nova University. He and his wife Peggy came back to Oneida to work as teachers for two years with their dear friend, Dr. Barkley Moore. Dr. Smith was a retired physics professor and department chair at South Florida State College.
He was a Deacon of First Baptist Church in Sebring, Florida. He was an active community leader, serving 14 years on the Highlands County School Board and was elected to lead the State School Board Association as President. His many accomplishments included establishing and serving as editor of the first professional journal for Florida School Board Members, coordinating efforts to give all Florida Schools free internet and cable TV services, and was a leader in making Florida School Campuses a smoke-free environment.
He served as the Highlands County Chair for the election of Bob Graham for Governor, a pro-education leader and later U.S. Senator. He was not only an instructor and academic leader but also worked diligently for the improvement of all athletic facilities in the county.
The family will be having a memorial service to celebrate his life and work on April 11, 2020 at Oneida Baptist Church, Oneida, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Oneida Baptist Institute, Oneida, Kentucky.