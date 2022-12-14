Billie (Carol) Eddington
Billie (Carol) Eddington, 61, of Sebring, Florida passed away Dec. 10, 2022, at Somers Hospice House. She was born Aug. 23, 1961, in Clewiston, Florida to Billy and Jaquelin Meeks Roberts. She was a graduate of Clewiston High School.
Carol came to Sebring in 1984 and was in the medical field for 38 years. She was a member of Union Congregational Church in Avon Park.
She was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her husband, Julian E. Eddington; daughter, Ann Marie Yeager (Richard); four sons, Julian E. (Shelly), Warren B. (Rachel), Matthew J. (Kaley), Zachary J. (Brittany), 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two brothers, Billy Sims and Gregory Ricketson.
A funeral service will be held at Dowden Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Aaron Jahjah officiating. Burial will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, between the hours of 4-6 p.m. and from 11 a.m. until time of the service on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dowden Funeral Home, 2605 Bayview St., Sebring, FL 33870. 863-385-1546