Billie F. Hamilton
Billie Faye Hamilton, of Lake Placid, Florida, died early Saturday morning, Oct. 9, 2021. She was a native of Tennessee, born Sept. 2, 1930 in Knoxville. She was the daughter of Carolyn (Turbyville) and Tyson Steele.
Billie Faye has been a Lake Placid resident for the past 28 years. She was a homemaker. She was a member of Memorial United Methodist Church where she was an active member. She loved to crochet, knit and do ceramics.
She is survived by her son, Kevin, and daughter-in-law, Denise; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Ronald Dean Hamilton; daughter, Susan Denise Hamilton; and son, David Dean Hamilton.
Billie Faye has been prepared and will be transported to Canton, North Carolina where she will have a funeral service and be interred alongside her husband. Arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.