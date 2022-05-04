Blanca L. Ildefonso
Blanca L. Ildefonso, age 85, of Sebring, Florida died May 1, 2022. She was born in Orocovis, Puerto Rico, and moved to Sebring in 1988 from Brooklyn, New York.
She, along with her late husband, had served as youth coordinators for the Hispanic youth for the Diocese of Venice and she was a homemaker.
Blanca was predeceased by her husband, Juvencio, in 2007. She is survived by her sons and their wives, Nelson and Cecilia Ildefonso, and Elmer and Yamileth Ildefonso; daughter, Dionne and her husband Joseph Gorbea Jr.; six granddaughters, Alicia, Olivia, Krisia, Stephanie, Nicole and Alexia; and three great-grandchildren, King, Lily Rose and Johnathan Jr.
Viewing will be at Morris Funeral Chapel from 4-7 p.m. Friday, May 6, 2022 and from 8-8:45 a.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022. Funeral Mass will be Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Catherine Roman Catholic Church in Sebring with entombment following at Lakeview Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be expressed at www.morrisfuneralchapel.com.