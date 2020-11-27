Blanche G. Peragine
Blanche G. Peragine, 84, of Lake Placid, Florida passed away early on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.
She was born to C. Lutz Graham and Bertha J. Graham on Dec. 12, 1935, in Newark, New Jersey. She was baptized in the Presbyterian church. After raising her family in South Florida, she ambitiously went back to school and achieved her license as an LPN and found herself working as a nurse flying on air ambulance for a period of time. In 1989, Blanche moved to Lake Placid, Florida to be closer to family and continued her nursing career here. She loved being a nurse and worked at both Florida Hospital, Lake Placid and Lake Placid Health Care Center.
She is survived by her loving children, Scott Cryan of Placitas, New Mexico, Audrey Tremps of Lake Placid, Larry Cryan of Pompano Beach and Paul Nosworthy of Fairhaven, Massachusetts. She leaves behind 11 grandchildren and was blessed with being here for the arrival of seven great-grandchildren. Being the most loving, kind and generous person she could be, she will surely be missed by all.
A celebration of her life to be attended by her closest family will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lake Placid. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made on her behalf to a wonderful charity, Chairthelove.org. This charity “whose mission is to provide wheelchairs and mobility related items to those in need locally and abroad.”
Celebration services are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.