Bob O. Bell
Bob O. Bell, of Lake Placid, Florida and Gardner, North Dakota, went to be with our Lord late Saturday evening, March 14, 2020. He was in the companionship of his loving family.
Bob was born in Hutchinson, Minnesota on Sept. 25, 1937. He was the son of Helen Block Bell and Levi Bell. Bob worked the family grain farm from 1955 to the present. He knew when he was a high school boy that his passion was to work the farm which has been handed down by family over the years. His son now tends to the crops.
Bob and his wife have been winter residents for the past 20 years and summering in Gardner, North Dakota. He was an associate member of First Presbyterian Church in Lake Placid where he served as usher, and a member of the IOOF. He loved being with his family, his farming and playing shuffleboard.
Bob is survived by his wife of 58 years, Louise; children, Rob (Rae), Joel (Carol) and Kevin; siblings, Gaye June Teegarden (Vaughn), Timothy Holzkamm; and he was blessed with four grandchildren.
Family will receive friends for a viewing from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church, 118 N. Oak Ave., Lake Placid, FL 33852, with services beginning at. 2:30 p.m. Pastor Ray Cameron will celebrate.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to First Presbyterian Church Organ Fund. Bob will be transported back to Gardner, North Dakota for burial in the Grandin Cemetery in Grandin, North Dakota.
Funeral arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.