Bobby E. McDaniel
Bobby E. McDaniel, of Venus, Florida, passed away unexpectedly early Monday morning, Nov. 9, 2020.
Bobby was born in Columbus, Georgia on Feb. 10, 1956, and was the son of Edna Tant McDaniel and William McDaniel. He has been a lifelong Lake Placid and Venus resident. Bobby was a graduate of Lake Placid High School. His passion was his cows and horses. He enjoyed helping and teaching the young and worked with the Last Chance Ranch in Venus. He has been presently employed for the past 10 years as a scale house operator for Cemex in Palmdale, Florida. Bobby attended the Venus United Methodist Church.
Bobby is survived by his loving wife, Anita, and sister, Trish Elkins.
There are no services planned at this time.
Arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.