Bonnie B. Tatum
On May 15, 2020, Bonnie Tatum passed away peacefully at age 84 after a brief illness, got her wings and went to walk with the angels.
Bonnie was born in Panama City, Florida to Howard and Pauline Barrett and had been a resident of Highlands County for 35 years. She spent most of her life living in Clewiston, Florida and worked as a portrait consultant for Olan Mills before retiring and moving to Sebring.
Bonnie, Mother, Mom, Aunt Bonnie and Mimi were her many names and she loved her family. She loved to play cards, golf, cook, shop and spend time with her family and friends. She cared deeply for her family and neighbors. She cooked for the cowboys and many others to show her love and never wanted anyone to leave hungry.
Bonnie is survived by her sons, Harry and Damon Mason (Cari); two beautiful grandchildren, Justin and Kennedy; sisters, Harriet Inman (Tarcy Wojciechowski) and Brenda Richards (Billy); niece, Crystal Bass (Adrian and sons, Ashton and Grant); and many other loving nieces, nephews, cousins and family. Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, Ira Mason, and wonderful son, Robert Mason.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on May 23, 2020, at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring, Florida for invited guests only, due to the COVID-19 virus. The service will be live streamed through the Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The Harry Mason Fund, at Mid-Florida Credit Union or through Go Fund Me, The Harry Mason Fund, gf.me/u/x24vmt.
Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.