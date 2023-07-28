Bonnie Crutchfield
Bonnie Crutchfield, age 79, passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Sebring, Florida, and is now in the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was born Oct. 7, 1943, in Bryn Mawr, Pa., to George Calvin and Gloria (Rouse) Stulting.
She moved to Sebring in 1955 when her father became pastor of The First Presbyterian Church of Sebring. Bonnie married her high school sweetheart, Tommy, in 1961 and was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother (Nana). Her pride and joy was her family. Although her health was failing, she was especially thrilled to be able to attend her granddaughter Taylor’s marriage to James Lawrence Yacavone IV last year.
Bonnie touched many lives in our community hosting women’s outreach Bible studies in her home and, along with her husband, mentoring many young married couples in her church. She was a citrus grove owner with her husband and a talented interior design professional as owner of Southern Hospitality Interiors.
She always had a loving smile on her face and an encouraging word to share with everyone around her. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Tommy Crutchfield of Sebring; son, Scott Crutchfield (Terri Lynn) of Sebring; daughter, Heidi Crutchfield (Joan Siracuse) of Sebring; brother, Harry Stulting (Jane) of Philadelphia, Pa.; grandchildren, Taylor Crutchfield Yacavone (James) of Winter Garden, Fla., Kyle Siracuse Gordon (Kristy) of Bradenton, Fla., and Alana Siracuse Gordon of Sebring.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Bible Fellowship Church, in Sebring, with family receiving friends beginning at 10 a.m. Family only entombment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice of Highlands County, 1110 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33870 and/or to the Change of Pace Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group, 4514 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33872.
Arrangements entrusted to: Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at: www.stephenson nelsonfh.com.