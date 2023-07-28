Bonnie Crutchfield

CRUTCHFIELD

Bonnie Crutchfield

Bonnie Crutchfield, age 79, passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Sebring, Florida, and is now in the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was born Oct. 7, 1943, in Bryn Mawr, Pa., to George Calvin and Gloria (Rouse) Stulting.

