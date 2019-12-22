Bonnie J. Pears
Sept. 23, 1936-Dec. 20, 2019
Bonnie Jean Pears, 83, of Sebring, Florida, pulled the handle on a slot machine and won the jackpot on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.
Born on Sept. 23, 1936 in Braham, Minnesota, she was the daughter of Gustave and Fritz (Bradford) Nelson. After graduating from Greenway High School in 1954, she attended Robinson’s Beauty School in Minneapolis. She went on to teach at Hibbing Beauty College.
In later years, she was the accountant for various businesses. In 1964, Bonnie married Robert “Bob” L. Pears and they ran Bob’s Auto Parts in Andover, Minnesota until 1982. Bonnie and Bob traveled the world together including Tahiti, Greece, Australia and all over the United States. Bonnie and Bob made their home in Coon Rapids, Minnesota until 1991 when they moved to Big Lake, Minnesota and spent their winters in Florida.
In 2000, they purchased a house in Sebring, Florida. Bonnie was the founder and Queen Mother of the Foxy Ladies of Sebring Chapter of the Red Hat Society. She spent her weekends at the flea market and selling Red Hat merchandise at Red Hat shows.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her nephew, “Chip” Nelson III and her niece, Nikki Abcutter.
Bonnie is survived by her husband of 54 years, Bob of Sebring, Florida; her brother, (Aleeta) Nelson of Nashwauk, Minnesota; her sister, Debra (Esley) Hill of Nashwauk, Minnesota; her nieces, Michelle (Pat) Gracinger, Jean and Tammy Hell; her nephew, Gunder (Linda) Nelson; and many great nieces and nephews.
Arrangements under the direction of Dowden Funeral Home.