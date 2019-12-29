Bonnie J. Pears
Sept. 23, 1936-Dec. 20, 2019
Bonnie Jean Pears, 83, of Sebring, Florida, pulled the handle on a slot machine and won the jackpot on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.
Born on Sept. 23, 1936 in Braham, Minnesota, she was the daughter of Gustave A. and “Fritz” (Bradford) Nelson Sr. After graduating from Greenway High School in 1954, she attended Robinson’s Beauty School in Minneapolis. She went on to teach at Hibbing Beauty College. In later years, she was the accountant for various businesses.
In 1964, Bonnie married Robert “Bob” L. Pears and they ran Bob’s Auto Parts in Andover, Minnesota until 1982. Bonnie and Bob traveled the world together including Tahiti, Greece, Australia and all over the United States. Bonnie and Bob made their home in Coon Rapids, Minnesota until 1991 when they moved to Big Lake, Minnesota and spent their winters in Florida.
In 2000, they purchased a house in Sebring, Florida and spent their weekends at the flea market and selling Red Hat merchandise at Red Hat shows. In 2003, Bonnie was the founder of the Foxy Ladies of Sebring Chapter of the Red Hat Society where she served as Queen Mother up until her death.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her nephew, “Chip” Nelson III and her niece, Nikki (James) Abfalter.
Bonnie is survived by her husband of 54 years, Bob, and their son, Gregory A. Pears, both of Sebring, Florida; granddaughter, Danelle Mitchell of Eureka, California; brother, Gustave A. “Champ” (Aleeta) Nelson Jr. of Nashwauk, Minnesota; her sister, Debra (Esley) Hill of Nashwauk, Minnesota; her nieces, Michelle (Patrick) Grecinger of Sanford, North Carolina, Jean Hill of Merritt Island, Florida and Tammy Hill of Grand Rapids, Minnesota; her nephew, Gunder A. (Linda) Nelson of Nashwauk, Minnesota; Three great and two great-great-grandchildren; and many great nieces and nephews.