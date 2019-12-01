Bonnie Mielke
Bonnie Mielke, 85, winter resident of Desoto Mobile Home Park in Sebring, Florida, went home to be with the Lord unexpectedly on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. Her sister Beverly Hann was by her side at the Highlands Regional Medical Center in Sebring, Florida.
Born Oct. 18, 1934 in Clearspring, Maryland and residing in Westminster, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late John Edgar Mowen and Ruth Hykes Mowen.
She was predeceased by her late husband, Lou Mielke Sr. on Sept. 18, 2013; and by three children, Terry Lynn Corneous (age 49), Gary Mielke Sr. (age 55) and Judy Mielke Wilson (age 54).
Bonnie graduated from Hagerstown High School in 1952. She was an active associate member of Sebring Church of the Brethren in Florida. She was also an active member of Grace Bible Church in Hampstead, Maryland and long-time past member of Broadfording Church of the Brethren in Cearfoss, Maryland. She enjoyed serving the Lord, gardening, baking, cooking, canning, making jellies and giving them to family and friends, gospel concerts, cruises, church trips and helping at Sebring Recreation Center and Desoto Park Clubhouse.
She is survived by her son, Louis W. Mielke Jr. (Linda) of Hampstead, Maryland; as well as daughter-in-law, Gail Mielke of Westminister, Maryland; four grandchildren, Gary W. Mielke Jr., Louis W. Mielke III (Amanda), David Mielke and Ashley Mielke Wensil (Brian); two brothers, John Mowen (Judy) of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania and Jerry Mowen of Hagerstown, Maryland; and one sister, Bev Hann (Bill) of Sebring, Florida. Bonnie was blessed with seven great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at the Sebring Church of the Brethren, 700 S. Pine St., Sebring, FL 33870. Her Pastor David Smalley will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Sebring Church of the Brethren.