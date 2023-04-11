Brandon T. Holt
Brandon Thomas Holt, 38, entered the gates of Heaven to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, for all eternity on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
A resident of Avon Park, Florida for the past several years, Brandon was born on Oct. 13, 1984, in Decatur, Illinois. He spent his early years in Jesup, Georgia, and graduated from Wheeler County High School in 2003. Brandon had an obvious God-given musical talent and was already playing drums in his parents’ church by the young age of 4. From there he taught himself to play piano, saxophone and 10 other instruments that he used in praise and worship to the Lord.
After high school, Brandon was offered a full musical scholarship to Lee University but declined the offer because he felt the calling of God to ministry on a full-time basis. At 19 years of age, Brandon began his full-time ministry as worship pastor at Belmont Assembly of God in Chicago, Illinois. He continued his service for the Lord in the years to follow, serving at churches in Savannah, Georgia, and Jacksonville, Florida.
In 2014, after a Periscope live stream session went viral on the internet, Brandon began his full-time traveling ministry spreading the love of Jesus through word and song all over the country. For the next several years he worked with top names in Christian music and mentored many of today’s young artists.
He married the love of his life in 2018 and the couple continued to travel for several years before settling in Avon Park, Florida, where he served, with his mom and dad, as worship leader, youth pastor, and executive pastor at The Sanctuary since 2020.
Brandon’s service for the Lord was incredible. However, equally amazing was his love for his wife and family. He lovingly cared for his wife during two courageous battles with breast cancer and constantly poured his heart and soul into his daughters, showing them the grace and love of Christ through his actions. Music was his life and his love, but he also enjoyed fishing, being on the water, and spending time with his family and friends.
His grandfather, Jerry Holt, preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife, Alissa Holt of Avon Park, Florida; two daughters, Kinsleigh and Aurora; parents, Jeff and Sherle Holt of Avon Park, Florida; brother, Nicholas Holt of Jesup, Georgia; and grandparents, Betty Holt of Paducah, Kentucky, and Emily and Jack Groover of Jesup, Georgia. A host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family also survive.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 14, 2023, at Jesup Church of God, 444 Sunset Blvd., Jesup, GA 31545 with Pastors Ben Daily, Mark Filkey, Kevin Powers, and Jeff Holt officiating.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Brandon Holt Memorial Fund online at gofundme.com. Donors may also contact the funeral home for more information at 912-427-3721. Please sign our guestbook online at www.jesupfuneralhome.com. Howard & Jones Funeral Home, Jesup, Georgia.