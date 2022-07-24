Brenda D. Groves

Brenda Dick Groves, age 64, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 in Sebring, Florida. She was born on Oct. 27, 1957 in Boaz, Alabama, the daughter of Robert G. and Carolyn F. (Kytle) Dick. Brenda worked as an LPN in the healthcare industry, was a member of Heartland Christian Church, and has been a resident of Highlands County since 1964.

Recommended for you