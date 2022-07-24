Brenda D. Groves
Brenda Dick Groves, age 64, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 in Sebring, Florida. She was born on Oct. 27, 1957 in Boaz, Alabama, the daughter of Robert G. and Carolyn F. (Kytle) Dick. Brenda worked as an LPN in the healthcare industry, was a member of Heartland Christian Church, and has been a resident of Highlands County since 1964.
Brenda’s passions were her children, being a nurse, and collecting Coca-Cola memorabilia. She is survived by her loving children, Brandon Mosteiro (Cheyenne) currently serving as Active Duty in the U.S. Navy in Japan, and Preston Mathai (Madelin) of Brandon, Florida; brothers, Rickey Dick (Susan) of Wauchula, Florida, and Richard Dick (Pam) of Avon Park, Florida; sisters, Kathy Johnson (Ted) of Sebring, Florida, and Darlene Dick of Sebring, Florida; and a host of nieces, nephews, grand nieces, and grand nephews to mourn her passing. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert G. Dick; mother, Carolyn F. Dick; and brother, Ronnie E. Dick.
No visitation. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Avon Park, Florida. Interment to follow at Bougainvillea Cemetery, Avon Park, Florida. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital https://www.stjude.org/. Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.