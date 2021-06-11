Brenda Ellis, of Avon Park, Florida passed away Monday, June 7, 2021. Brenda was born May 2, 1948. She married the love of her life, Timothy Ellis, on May 29, 1964. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and the ultimate nanny to anyone who ever met her.
Brenda was a generous and nurturing soul who opened her heart and cupboard to many friends and family throughout the years. She enjoyed the company of others and was always ready to make you a meatloaf snack, play cards with you or pray with you.
She had a successful sales career and was a Top 50 manager for Tupperware in the 1980s. (We still eat on the Tupperware plates.) Brenda also spent 14 years socializing in the front office of Reflections on Silver Lake, some may call it working but she truly enjoyed making people feel welcome. She had a long lasting effect on the many people whose lives she touched. She was very active in her church and community and loved to travel with her husband.
Brenda is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Timothy; children,Timothy Ellis and Tonya Leach (Steve); grandchildren,Terah Landress (Kiel), Andy Ellis (Brandy), and Ethan Ellis; great grandchildren, Stephen and Daisy Landress; sisters, Phyllis Shaw (Johnny), Debbie Kendall (Dave), and Betty Prewitt (Jake); brothers, Randy Hammons (Tina) and Roger Hammons; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to High Point Church Of God, Building fund, 1417 Resmondo Drive, Lake Wales, Florida 33853.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 12, 2021 from 2-5 p.m. at the Reflections on Silver Lake clubhouse in Avon Park, Florida.