Brenda J. Steel
Brenda Jean Steel, age 72, passed away on Friday, April 30, 2021 in Sebring, Florida. She was born Feb. 26, 1949 in Lowell, Massachusetts to Cornelius VanLaarhoven and Sue (Locke) VanLaarhoven. She was a New Hampshire resident, living in Sebring since 2016 from Pompano Beach, Florida.
Brenda graduated from Pinkerton Academy in Derry, New Hampshire in 1967. She worked as a receptionist for Nynex Telephone Company until retirement in 1998. Then she enjoyed working for Schleuniger, Inc. for many years before officially retiring to Florida. She was a member of St. Agnes Episcopal Church. Her favorite times were coming back to New Hampshire every year to see her family, especially her grandson, Cale. She also enjoyed going to church, dancing and going to the casino and other adventures with her best friends, Lydia and Elenie. She was a kind, warm-hearted soul that will be missed by all that knew her.
She is survived by her loving husband, Jefferson Kenneth Steel of Sebring; son, Chris Goodnow (Nicole Ledoux) of Dunbarton, New Hampshire; daughter, Michelle Goodnow of Manchester, New Hampshire; brothers, Bobby VanLaarhoven (Leanne) of Merrimack, New Hampshire, Gary VanLaarhoven (Holly) of Auburn, New Hampshire, Marty VanLaarhoven (Debbie) of Concord, New Hampshire, and George West of Virginia; sisters, Linda Bice (Ted) of Boulder, Colorado, Shari Stanley (Brian) of Auburn, New Hampshire, Gail West Norman of Kentucky, Joan West Mitrano of Pompano Beach, Carroll West of Franklin, New Hampshire, and Debbie West Cote of Dover, New Hampshire; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Surviving is also one grandson, Cale. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, James and Brian West; and sisters, Charlotte West and Lois West Horning.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Highlands County Humane Society, 863-655-1522, or St. Agnes Episcopal Church, 863- 385-7649. A Celebration of Life will be held in her honor at 5 p.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021 at St. Agnes Episcopal Church. Another Celebration of Life will be held in New Hampshire at a later date.
