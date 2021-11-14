Brenda S. Kolegue
Brenda Susan Parlin Kolegue, age 70, died before her time on September 22, 2021 at Advent Health Hospital, Sebring, Florida after an arduous three week hospitalization.
Brenda was born September 28, 1950 to Charline and Gilbert Parlin in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. She graduated in the class of 1968 at Madison, Maine.
She worked as an X-ray technician the last 50 years of her life in Boston, Massachusetts, Miami and Lake Placid, Florida.
Brenda is survived by her husband; two daughters; two grandsons; two sisters; and numerous inlaws and outlaws.
She will always be remembered as “The Dessert Queen” by all that worked with her and also friends who got to partake of her passion throughout her life. So please, raise a glass in salute, say a prayer and we thank you all for your thoughts.