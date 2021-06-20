Brianna R. Decotis
Brianna Rochelle Decotis, age 27, of Sebring, Florida went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 1, 2021. Brianna was a long-time resident of Sebring since the age of five and was a 2013 graduate of Sebring High School.
Brianna fought a long and hard battle with heart disease, having her first open heart surgery at two-weeks old and her sixth and final surgery in June of 2020. Brianna was known to many as our “Heart Warrior” who never gave up and fought hard to the very end. Brianna was a sweet, kind person who loved her family, dog, and friends fiercely. Many people followed Brianna’s journey along the way while she taught us valuable life lessons of what it meant to not feel sorry for yourself, never give up, and always try your hardest. Brianna will be missed by many.
Brianna is survived by her beloved dog Tinker; her parents, Kerrie Luke and Matt Church; brother, Parker Church; and sister, Katelyn Luke; step siblings, Peyton and Jacob Todd, and Justin and Faith Luke; stepparents, Kathryn Church and Allen Luke; as well as grandparents, Neal “Pa” Kilbourne, Mikki Gieruc and Janet Adams.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held in her honor at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Grace Church of Sebring, 3599 Thunderbird Rd., Sebring, Florida.