Bruce MacDonald
Bruce F. MacDonald passed away on Dec. 16, 2021, on hospice in his home in Lake Placid, Florida from complications of congestive heart failure. His daughter Bonnie was by his side when he passed.
Bruce worked hard all of his life, both for others and himself. He owned a gas and auto repair station in New York. Bruce and his wife became “snowbirds” until they purchased land and had a house built in Lake Placid, where he retired.
He was preceded in death by his lovely wife, Margaret V. MacDonald, who passed the previous year on Dec. 3, 2020. He leaves behind his younger sister, Gail, who lives in Florida; five children and their spouses, Bruce, Bonnie, Gregg, Steven and Suzanne. He also leaves behind nine awesome grandchildren.
His plans were to be cremated. There will be no service locally. His memorial service will be held at his son’s home in Pennsylvania in 2022.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870.
