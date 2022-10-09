Bryson J. Pulgarin
Bryson Jose Pulgarin, 5, of Sebring, Florida, passed away Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. He was born April 18, 2017, in Port Charlotte, Florida to Omar Pulgarin and Tobi McCaffery. He was a kindergarten student at Woodlawn Elementary School.
Bryson is survived by his mother, Tobi McCaffery (Henry); father, Omar Pulgarin; brothers, Preston, Jordan, Jackson, Bryson and Grayson; maternal grandparents, Mike and Angelea McCaffery; paternal grandparents, Jose I. and Alejandrina Pulgarin; aunts, Agripina Pulgarin and Jennifer Silva (Marcos); and uncle, Jose A. Pulgarin (Monica).
A funeral service will be held Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at noon at Grace Bible Church, with family receiving friends beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Bougainvillea Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, Florida 33870.