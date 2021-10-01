C. Blake Lowry
Charles Blake Lowry, 69, was called home to be reunited with his loving wife on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Sebring, Florida. Blake was born on July 18, 1952, in Bradenton, Florida to Charles Oliver and Eileen Rose (Simmons) Lowry. He was a retired mechanic, supervisor for Highlands County Road and Bridge, as well as a farmer. He loved hunting, fishing and riding his motorcycle with his wife. He was a long-time resident of Highlands County, Florida until moving to Geraldine, Alabama where he attended Fyffe Church of God in Fyffe, Alabama.
Blake is survived by his children, Damon Hadwin (Stephanie), Melissa Somers, Harrison Bedford, Kimberly Andrews, Tiffany Lowry, and John Lowry; nine grandchildren; brother, Jimmy Lowry (Brenda); sister, Dorothy Tindall; as well as several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl Lowry; his parents, and sister, Brenda Gail Lowry.
Blake was a devoted man of God, faithful husband, loving father and Papa.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com