C. David Crownover
The world lost a great man, a loving father and cherished grandfather, a champion of the downtrodden, a defender of freedom and a veteran of the U.S. Marines. Charles David Crownover, age 63, passed away on Aug. 12, 2023.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The world lost a great man, a loving father and cherished grandfather, a champion of the downtrodden, a defender of freedom and a veteran of the U.S. Marines. Charles David Crownover, age 63, passed away on Aug. 12, 2023.
David, as he was affectionately known, is survived by his loving children, Julia Nicole Roberto (Leahn) and Cody Roberto Crownover (Kelli), as well as two beloved grandchildren, Theodore and Cecelia. David is also survived by his sister, Kathleen Tackett (John), and brothers, Raymond Tackett (Mollie), Robert Oliver (Teresa) and Kenneth Oliver.
Charles David is preceded in death by his father, Charles Henry “Tex” Crownover and mother, Dorothy Mae “Dottie” Hall.
David’s memory will forever live in the hearts of all who knew him. He will be remembered for all the love he shared with his friends and family. He truly loved each of them and if you knew him, you knew it.
Memorial service is Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Brochetti Funeral Home. Memorial arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida. Phone 863-465-9997.