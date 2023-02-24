C. Michael Eastman
C. Michael “Mike” Eastman – beloved son, brother, father, grandfather and friend – went to be with our Lord on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. He was born on Dec. 24, 1940 in Winchester, Indiana. Mike was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
He was preceded in death by his father, Herbert Warner Eastman; his mother, Esther Jane Eastman (Fehrman); his sisters, Sue Jane Eastman, Patricia J. Marsh and Margaret E. Eastman; and his brother, Herbert A. Eastman.
He will be greatly missed by his loving family, four children, Tina Eastman-Day, Michael (Melissa) Eastman, Stephen (Nahida) Eastman and Laura (Michael) Eastman Hawthorne; nine grandchildren, Tierra Eastman, Austin (Cindy) Eastman, Jamiese Wiley, LaTrevieus Wiley, Raevenne Vann, Michael Hawthorne, Maci Albritton, NaRhya Hawthorne and Hadley Eastman; and seven great grandchildren, Ariana, Aubrianna, Josiah, Laila, Jaylen, Seth and Zelle.
Mike retired to Cocoa, Florida in 2015 after more than 20 years as the director of accounting and finance for both Highlands County, Florida and the City of Sebring, Florida. He was a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church in Sebring. Mike, or “Papa” as he was known by most of those close to him, lived for his family and by his faith. His heart was one of the biggest and most loving and full of acceptance, understanding and forgiveness. He was always “there” for his family and put them first until the very end.
Visitation will be Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, 4-6 p.m. at Morris Funeral Chapel, Sebring, Florida. Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at St. Catherine Catholic Church, Sebring, Florida. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Avon Park, Florida. Arrangements are being handled by Morris Funeral Chapel, Sebring. www.morrisfuneralchapel.com.