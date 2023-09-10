C. Wade Bush Sr.
Carlos “Wade” Bush, Sr., age 62, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023 in Sebring, Florida. He was born Feb. 28, 1961 in Avon Park, Florida to James Bush and Shirley Tindell.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Carlos “Wade” Bush, Sr., age 62, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023 in Sebring, Florida. He was born Feb. 28, 1961 in Avon Park, Florida to James Bush and Shirley Tindell.
He had been a lifelong resident of Avon Park, a member of Florida Avenue Baptist Church, and was the owner and operator of Bush Trucking Company. Wade loved his son and was an avid fisherman.
He is survived by his son, Wade Bush Jr. of Georgia; mother, Shirley Hortman of Avon Park, Florida; sisters, Debbie Prescott of Sebring, Helen Robinson (Carl) of Avon Park, Lynn Pohlman (Rick) of Georgia and Marcia Diaz; brother, Ricky Bush (Kim) of Okeechobee, Florida; Scott Darnell of Illinois; nieces and nephews, Hailey, Kelly, Mason, Raegen and Nicki. He was preceded in death by his father, James Bush; nephew, Jady Prescott, abd brother-in-law, Jackie Prescott.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Avon Park at 1 p.m. with family receiving friends beginning at 12 p.m.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.