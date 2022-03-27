Candido Garcia Jr.
Pastor Candido Garcia Jr., 69, of Sebring, Florida went to be with the Lord suddenly on March 17, 2022.
Candi, as many of his friends called him, was born in Sept. 10, 1952, in Bronx, New York to Celestina Davila and Candido Garcia. At a young age Candi had a calling to serve the people and that is where he began his career in law enforcement. He started his service in Puerto Rico as a motorcycle police officer and when he moved to Sebring, Florida he continued his career working as a deputy at the Highlands County Sheriff Office.
As his law enforcement career ended, Candi heard God’s calling and entered the Lord’s service as a pastor in 1994. From then on, he ministered God’s word to anyone he met. In his young years, Candi developed a love for cars and pursued studies as a mechanic. He had a love for antique cars and even worked on a few. When Candi left his hometown of Fajardo, Puerto Rico, he fell in love with Sebring, Florida and called it home for 38 years.
Pastor Candido is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Myrna Morales; his stepdaughter, Yessenia Morales of Sebring, Florida; his daughters, Mizamavy Garcia of Huntsville, Alabama and Angie Garcia of Sebring, Florida; his six grandchildren, Angel, Nicole, Emmanuel, Omar, Gabriel and Ezequiel; and two sisters.
As Pastor Candido Garcia has gone to his eternal home, may he rest in peace.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Outreach Community Church, Iglesia Cristo te Ama, 1900 SR 64 West, Avon Park, Florida.
“And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Jesus Christ.” Philippians 4:7
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com