Carl E. Gross
Carl Edward Gross, 84, of Silver Springs, Florida, formerly of Sebring, Florida passed away Aug. 25, 2023. He was born Oct. 21, 1938. Arrangements are in the care of Baldwin Brothers Funeral & Cremation Society.
