Carl L. Swaney

Carl Leslie Swaney
Carl Leslie “TACK” Swaney of Lake Placid, Florida, passed away Feb. 11, 2020.
He was born in R.D. #2 Smithfield, Pennsylvania on April 15, 1936 to Garwood and Hazel Swaney. Carl came from Valley City, Ohio after working for MTD Products for 33 years. He moved to Florida in 2000 and enjoyed his many friends in Camp Florida Resort.
He is Survived by his wife JoAnne; two grandchildren, Jessica and Ryan Marston; three great–grandchildren, and a sister, Anna Louise Miller; many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents; sisters, Janet and Bonnie; and two children, Carl Jr. and Robin.
Arrangements entrusted to Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida and Dean Whitmarsh Funeral Home, Fairchance, Pennsylvania.
Services will be held at Whitmarsh Funeral Home in Fairchance, Pennsylvania. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com.