Carl R. Anderson
Carl Roy Anderson (known as Roy) passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 in Sebring, Florida at the age of 97. He was the son of Carl Arthur Anderson and Amanda (Nielson) Anderson, who immigrated here from Sweden. He was born on May 25, 1926 in Brooklyn, New York. After his father’s retirement in 1955, the family moved to Tampa.
Roy earned his bachelor’s degree at the University of Tampa and his master’s degree in vocational rehabilitation at the University of Florida. He retired from the State of Florida Division of Blind Services in 2000. Roy was of Christian faith and has been a resident of Avon Park since 1978. He loved to watch baseball and enjoyed carpentry work.
He is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth of Avon Park, Florida, and numerous extended family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Florida School for the Deaf & Blind at https://www.fsdbk12.org/ or Florida Lions Eye Bank #305-326-6359.
