Carl W. Griffin
Carl Wayne Griffin, born July 18, 1941, to James Ellis and Cassie Mae Hendry Griffin. A lifetime Sebring, Florida resident, he earned his heavenly wings on March 10, 2023 after a courageous fight with esophageal cancer.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Carl Wayne Griffin, born July 18, 1941, to James Ellis and Cassie Mae Hendry Griffin. A lifetime Sebring, Florida resident, he earned his heavenly wings on March 10, 2023 after a courageous fight with esophageal cancer.
A graduate of Sebring High School Class of 1960, he was an Air Force veteran with Strategic Air Command having flown and adventured all over the world. Carl, Wayne, Pop-Pops, or Dad, was best known as a kind and gentle soul. Whether it was camping with his grandchildren, catching crabs or digging clams (way back when it was safe and legal) around Anna Maria Island, watching Gator football, attending the Sebring races, eating breakfast at Dee’s, or hardly ever missing a grandchild’s sports event or school program – his greatest wish was for everyone to be happy. He retired from a long career at United Telephone (Sprint) where he was a central office equipment installer – anybody who ever used land-based telephone or internet services from Highlands County to Lee County utilized his work.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 47 years Irene; children, Matt (Krystal), Greg (Laura), Daniel Payne, John (Jen) Payne, and Patricia Palmer; sister, Norma Jean Griffin Annett; 13 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He is most certainly tending his garden or watching Gator football from above while enjoying a beer and eating catfish with his friends who got to heaven before him (Don, Leonard, Bill and Butch.)
A celebration of life will be held on March 23 at Bible Fellowship Church. Visitation will be at 5:30 p.m. with service starting at 6:30 p.m. Pop-pops would not want you to be uncomfortable, you are welcome to wear your favorite fishing shirt, dress comfortably or come in your work clothes. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Bible Fellowship Church building fund or Good Shepherd Hospice. Don’t worry. Be happy.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.